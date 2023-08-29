Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I don’t know what happened to my love vibes! I’m 28 years old and have been flying solo for ages now. I tried that online dating thing, met a couple of lekker guys, but ever since my last proper relationship went down the toilet, my heart’s been gevrek.

As if being dumped was not enough, my ouma and cat both died in the same month. Recently there was this one ou in particular who was super nice, but there was just no spark. My heart feels like a big ice cube. Seriously, what on earth can I do to defrost this ice queen and start feeling again?

A Meisie, let’s cut to the chase – life’s thrown you a curveball, and it’s got you feeling like your heart’s colder than Kaapstad in the middle of winter. But fear not, because Auntie Pearl’s here with some sunshine to thaw out that frosty gevoelens of yours. First things first. You have to grieve. Losing your ouma and your cat is a lot.

Take time to mourn them both, and remember the good times you had with them. Sometimes, letting out those emotions can help create space for new ones. Now, about your love life. My dear, love is like trying to catch a taxi on a rainy day: sometimes you wait forever, and sometimes they all come at once. Don’t rush it, my girl.

Love often shows up when you least expect it. That said, don’t just sit around like a mielie waiting to pop. Get back into things you’re passionate about – sport, hanging out with friends, or maybe even trying out a new hobby. Trust me, meeting new people while doing things you enjoy is a recipe for good times, and soon that heart of yours will beat warmly again, ready for a new adventure.