Q Hi Auntie Pearl, salaam and happy new year to you and the kwaai team at the Daily Voice. Keep up the good work, all yous Voice mense; wish you the best for 2023.

Now, I want to hear from Auntie about this milly dream I have been having since around November last year. I’ve had it about five times already where I dream about my boss turning into a giant hamster. Dis crazy, nuh? What do you think it means, Auntie?

From Bernadine A Hi Bern, thanks for your lekker well wishes to Auntie and the DV team – we all hope you have a kwaai 2023 as well. Dreams are strange things, and we should not always read too much into them. I mean, what would you even make of a dream like Auntie had last week about going to GrandWest to ice skate?

Jinne my kind, Auntie sal mos haar heup breek as sy so iets try! It’s been many a moon since this old lady could even think of jolling on that slippery surface. The last time I was even near a rink was back in the days when the moves were still in Goodwood. Anyways, let’s get back to your hamster gedagtes. Now while we don’t always have to make a big fuss about our dreams, it’s a different story when we are talking about a recurring dream like you are having. While it is difficult to say exactly what your dream could mean without more context, Auntie can tell you it is common to dream about people or things that we encounter in our daily lives.

A person like a boss is probably a prominent figure in your life, so it makes sense that you might dream of him. This is especially true if there is something big happening at work: are you afraid of your boss, do you have a big performance review coming up, is there a promotion up for grabs, have you been slacking off and might be in trouble? All these kinds of things can cause your larney to be on your brain more than usual. The fact that he is turning into a giant hamster in your dream could be a reflection of your feelings towards them, or the dynamic of your working relationship.

Think a bit about what about your work or professional relationship with your boss could be the reason for you having him on your kop so much. Just figuring this out could stop the recurring dream. If you wanted to look at something more specific about the meaning of the hamster… yoh, that’s a whole other story. Auntie is not so much into interpreting dreams, but lucky for you, my cousin knows about this goetes. Auntie asked her what your dream could mean, and she tuned a few possibilities:

Your boss may be a demanding person, and your subconscious is expressing this through the image of a hamster, which are known for their tireless activity and ability to run on a wheel without getting anywhere. Or perhaps you feel that your boss is too care-free or playful, and that they are not taking their role or responsibilities seriously. Maybe the dream could be a manifestation of your own feelings of frustration or powerlessness in your job. The boss-hamster transformation could be a symbol of your own feelings of being trapped or controlled by your work.