Q Auntie Pearl, you gotta maak wys hier, because Taylor Swift is going to kill my marriage. My wife keeps playing the same couple of songs over and over and over. Every damn morning, every damn night. It’s not even the new songs, it’s Tay’s ou goed.

We are in our late 30s and have two little girls who also enjoy the tunes. Auntie, I don’t mind that she listens to this kind of music, but this is ridiculous. Actually, I don’t get it at all because usually we smaak the same music and most of the time it’s kwaai RnB nommers.

It’s just Taylor Swift that has my vroutjie crazy. Am I as a husband just supposed to suck it up and try to survive with the same few songs on a loop? Or can I tune her I’m going crazy and never want to hear Taylor Swift again in my life? From Mister B

A You know what Mister B, just off the top of my head, Auntie thinks one of two things is happening here, and depending on which one it is, there’s different ways to handle it. For the first possibility, let Auntie ask you a question: You say your laaities also like the tunes – so is your wife usually listening to Taylor Swift when your little girls are around? You know, when she is trying to get them up in the morning, getting them dressed, brushing their teeth, preparing for school or kindergarten or wherever?

Little kids love cheesy pop nommers like Taylor Swift. And if your wife is using the beats to make the morning routine with your daughters go a little smoother, you are going to have to suck it up. Don’t worry, the kids will get gatvol of Taylor Swift at some point, and when they don’t want to listen to her anymore, then your wife will also let it go. Now, if your wife is listening to the music on her own time, whether the tunes make her happy or help her get pumped up for the day, or whether she is just obsessed with Taylor’s songs, Auntie thinks it’s totally fine for you to take action.