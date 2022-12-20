Q Hi Auntie, I’m a teenage boy and I’ve got a moerse crush on this girl at school. The problem is, I’m terrified to ask her out because I can’t dance to save my life.

When I try to bust some moves, I just end up stumbling and looking like a complete idiot. I’m worried that if I ask her out and we end up at a jol or something, she’ll be embarrassed to be seen with me. What should I do? From Dancephobic

A Dear Dancephobic, shame man, my boy, don’t worry too much about your dancing skills. No one is expecting you to be a professional dancer at your age (or any age, for that matter). As long as you’re having fun and putting in a little effort, that’s all that really matters. Anyway, who knows what is considered good or bad moves these days?

Nobody can keep up with all the TikTok trends and whatever the musicians are doing in their music videos, jirre! Just look at those new moves that everyone is doing from the Wednesday series – it’s got everything from just standing around to shaking your head, and even a bietjie Michael Jackson Thriller vibes. Nee wat, as long as you are having a lekker time with the girl, it’s all good.

Plus, there are plenty of other ways to impress a meisie besides dancing. Do you have a great sense of humour? Are you kind and thoughtful? Do you have a kwaai hobby? Focus on your strengths, boeta, and let those shine through. And if all else fails, remember that you can always resort to the tried-and-tested “awkward shuffle” move: Just pretend you’re trying to dodge a bee or some other gogga, and let your feet take you wherever they may go!