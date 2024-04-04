Last week a social media influencer took the Cape by storm when she held her first ever Eid market. Rasheeqah Karriem, from Sheecas Closet has more than 160 000 followers online, and arguably put together the best Eid market ever.

To me it once again displayed the power of social media, the need for well-made locally produced goods, and the willpower and business savvy of our people, whom we so often under-estimate. Variety: Vendors, sold everything from clothes, toys andhandbags to fancy beverages. Picture from facebook Sheeqa’s Eid Market was held at the City Park Stadium located in Athlone and with more than 150 vendors, selling everything from clothes, toys, and hand bags, to fancy beverages, Eid biscuits, desserts, and spices, there was something for everyone. There was even a play area for the kids while the modern moms and dads did the shopping, and the grannies and oupas could enjoy the perfect weather, and later that night, the delicious food.

Every single thing was well thought out, from security to the toilets, it was just the right vibe. Salaam: Mujahid and Loukmaan with patrons. Picture supplied One of the coordinators of the event on the logistical side was Loukmaan Adams who says: “I have never seen something so special where more than 11 000 people came out to an event that had stalltjies and made sure the amenities for the people’s prayer time was top priority. With that said people enjoyed iftaar together and more importantly it was the fact that they could come out and support a girl who represents our own.” Rasheeqa says the market was a dream come true for her.

“We worked very hard to pull it off. We still have a very long way to go to make it even bigger and more successful. “I’m very grateful to all the people who worked hard behind the scenes to bring this to life. “It was the best to meet new followers and friends and also speak to so many people. It was awesome dealing with local business owners who are powerful entrepreneurs doing well in our country and lastly to all the people who came out to support the event, thank you so much.

“I still can’t believe that we had 4000 people the first day and more than 7000 people the next day, alhamdulillah, I am very grateful.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasheeqah Karriem-Hock (@rasheeqah_karriem) The market was indeed the talk of the town, with some people even coming all the way from Worcester. The vendors were locals, many of whom make and create their own items. And Rasheeqa has given them all an excellent platform to sell their goods and market themselves. It was win for everyone.