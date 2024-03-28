Eid ul-Fitr is coming up fast and if you still need to do some last-minute shopping, The Art Spot has you covered.
Although they are open daily, they are hosting an Eid Market on Saturday, bringing you an exclusive selection of handpicked merchandise – from Eid décor and gifting, Islamic art, clothing and accessories, to sweet treats, condiments and so much more, all under one roof.
The Art Spot is a retail space highlighting local talent and aims to uplift, empower and encourage entrepreneurial growth within communities in Cape Town.
As a bonus, it’s also a hub for creativity where you can do a host of art and crafts for young and old, treat yourself to a pamper session with the in-house beauty therapist, get henna art done or simply relax and unwind.
Visit The Art Spot at Unit 2, 14 Mercury Crescent Wetton.