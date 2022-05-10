In order to supply you with even more vital financial information, the launch of the “Money with Moeshfieka” social media sites and website has been postponed till next week, 18 May.
I apologise for the delay, but this needs to be done properly.
We are not as financially educated and informed as we need to be, and remain at a disadvantage because of this.
We also have unique financial experiences and face different financial obstacles to the wealthy sectors of society.
We deserve a space which recognises this, educates and empowers us.