The sheer audacity of an elected official to commit fraud to cover up a lie, so he can retain his cushy job and perks! Considering the calibre of politicians we have grown, why am I still surprised by the likes of former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela?

After being appointed, he was removed for omitting the fact that he was insolvent. He then got his job back based on falsified court documents “proving” his solvency, only to get caught out again, to the revulsion of even his own party – Cope. The gall of this man!

I suppose the allure of a massive salary and perks, including pension for life, was just too tempting to just give up without some casual attempted fraud. This all happened as disgust continued around the fact that our Cabinet now costs us in excess of R600 million annually, each of them getting around R2.4m a year. With perks that include free petrol and no load shedding, they are now so far removed from the everyday reality of ordinary South Africans, that I doubt it can matter to them even if they tried.

I almost get Makwarela’s determination to remain a state employee at all cost – even his own dignity; it is the best and most lucrative gig in town by far. And he is in good company. Others are appointed on the mere weight of a diploma here, or a correspondence certificate there, while young graduates who spent years performing excellently at varsity can barely secure an internship. It makes perfect sense why those at the bottom of the food chain will not stop trying to claw their way to the top by any means necessary.

With a low to no chance of prosecution, or any other severe consequences, the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. If politicians at least faced the possibility of their pensions being confiscated if they misbehave, then maybe they would think twice. And if their salaries were in line with the people that they represent, then the temptation to become a representative would automatically decrease.