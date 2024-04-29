Celebrating 30 years of freedom a month before we vote for new political leaders, is like adding insult to injury. And that’s because our political leadership is the reason why our freedom remains incomplete.

Don’t get me wrong. Our freedom is something we must certainly continue to commemorate. It’s a good reminder of the darkness that we come from and that shaped who we are. But we mustn’t confuse political freedom with whole freedom. Our political freedom was a crucial first step that ideally should’ve led us to other freedoms.

It is therefore critical that we continue forging ahead to experience the full meaning of the word. We still need to shatter the chains of our economic bondage. And we still have a lot of hard work to do to feel the full, exhilarating liberation from the crime crisis that has imprisoned us in our homes. But not to be a complete killjoy, there is some celebration to be had.

It’s surreal to think back to how our lives as Black people used to be dictated by unjust and inhumane megalomaniacs, who were determined to maintain their superficial superiority. What a beautiful thing to see the “Born Frees” dream big dreams, without the restrictions of a legal system designed to obliterate their sovereignty and curtail their choices. Having the agency of free choice to determine your own destiny is the natural human condition.

Freedom should always be an inherent part of who we are as a species. With the elections coming up, it is something we must remember to guard jealously. Until our liberation is true and Freedom Day takes on a new and complete meaning. Seven used to be my mother’s lucky number and this will be our seventh democratic election.