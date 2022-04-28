There was running, laughter and cheers in Langa as over 1500 runners from various running clubs across Western Cape came out in support of the inaugural Retail Capital Langa Run for Freedom on Wednesday.

The special race was organised by the Langa Running Club.

Chairperson Aubrey Isaacs told the Daily Voice that hundreds of residents cheered on the side of the roads as the runners took to the streets of Langa for the auspicious race day.

He says 1250 serious runners took part in the main 10km event while 250 mense took part in the Fun Run.

“The idea behind this event is to bring together runners from across the city in the spirit of peace and togetherness, to celebrate Freedom Day and all that it represents, we want that unity that everyone felt on the day we first experienced Freedom Day,” says Aubrey.

Aubrey, who was instrumental in establishing the Langa Athletics Club, said the event was a dream come true.

“We started the club with 20 members, and over the years we have grown it to 350 members, some of whom reside in Langa and others in nearby suburbs like Bonteheuwel and Hanover Park.”

The day was blessed with sunny weather although there was still a bit of a chill in the autumn air when the runners took off at 7.15am from the Langa Stadium.

Among them were Harriers Athletic Club members Robin Adams and his wife Lee-Anne.

The couple brought along their one-year-old daughter Ayla Grace who took part in the fun run from the comfort of her pram.

“This run was the best 10km road race I’ve ever done in my life.

“The gees was amazing, we had people cheering us from their homes in their gowns. Such a lekker vibe,” says Robin.

Lee-Ann adds: “Life went on as you walked by, you could smell the washing powder and furniture polish as the women were busy cleaning their houses.”

The race was won by Willem Kaptein from the Langa Running Club who completed the 10km run in 29 minutes and 34 seconds, followed by Paige Mackenzie also from the Langa Running Club.

Run4Schools’ Frank Steyn also ran the race and says: “Fun was had at the run, it was a really special race with special meaning.”

The proceeds from the event will be invested back into the Langa Running Club.

