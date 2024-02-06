Why am I always still so dismayed when I read about important people who wilfully squander our taxes, and then shamelessly try to justify their actions? I wasn’t even aware that the Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was after veteran musician and music producer Arthur Mafokate.

He was facing criminal charges for using close to R10 million in grant money for his personal enrichment. And it wasn’t any grant money either, but those meant for poor young people. Why is it always money meant for the very poor that ends up in the pockets of unscrupulous people, who already have so much?

It sickens me that the money was meant to go towards media training for unemployed young people, but most of it ended up funding the purchase of a luxurious property owned by one of Mafokate’s companies. To top it all, he cleverly used the property as a guest house, securing an ongoing stream of passive income for himself. Adding insult to injury, he argued in court that he deserved the R7.5m payment to himself, as he delivered the services promised.

Which of course only means that he had grossly over-quoted to begin with. The AFU has now managed to have the property forfeited to the State, to be sold at auction. The National Lotteries Commission – another hotbed of fraud and corruption, has also been in the AFU’s cross hairs.

Again, monies meant to benefit the poor that are being sIphoned off to benefit executives with even more creature comforts than they have. I’m starting to believe that there aren’t any honest public servants working with integrity for the benefit of society. Everybody seems to be either on the take, or constantly on the lookout for an angle to work.