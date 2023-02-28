Last week I was lucky to be in Dubai at the same time that the Gulfood 2023 Exhibition was taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The scale of this exhibition is gigantic. We don’t have anything close to it in South Africa.

Like many South Africans, I have become quite despondent because of the constant crime and load shedding. So I was overjoyed when I came across the beautifully presented South African stall at this international event. Sixteen South African agro-processing companies, including the South African Fruit and Vegetables Canners Export Council (SAFVEC), showcased their products in a National Pavilion that was set up by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC).

The stand, though quite small in comparison to other countries represented at the event, was beautifully and professionally set-up and the products showcased definitely had a uniquely South African flavour, look and feel. POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Gulfood 2023 Exhibition held in Dubai. The South African Consul General in Dubai, Mr Andrew Lebona, has described the UAE market as “important, interesting and wealthy”. During his walkabout at the exhibition, he indicated that the market opens up the Gulf region market and South African business people should take advantage of the opportunities it offers.

The main objective of the support provided by the DTIC through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance scheme (EMIA) was to create a platform for these companies to develop export markets for their products. The South African business people who participated have recorded over 4 000 promising trade leads that they hope will soon generate into substantially tangible deals. The Jacobs Jam Company was one of the South African exhibitors at the Expo.

This family business based in Ceres was started by husband and wife Nigel (originally from Mitchells Plain) and Christynn Jacobs (originally from Hawston). Both owners have extensive corporate knowledge and experience in food companies. Christynn is the majority owner and a food technologist.

The recipes were developed in their kitchen and upscaled to their industrial factory. They are the current Entrepreneurs of the Year title holders in the Western Cape. Nigel was extremely happy with Gulfood 2023 and said: “It was our first time exhibiting in Dubai and we are pleased to announce we already have our first confirmed orders.

“Jacobs Jams are available in Checkers and Spar stores in South Africa, in Zambia, and will soon be on the shelves in Dubai!” SUCCESS: Nigel and Christynn Jacobs. Picture Moeshfieka Botha My spirit was immediately lifted by this amazing story, and it didn’t stop there. I saw the All Joy brand of products – which I regularly use and purchase at my favourite supermarket, Elite Cash and Carry on the Cape Flats – also exhibited and marketed at this international expo.

Seeing local brands that I use showcased at this level really filled me with immense pride. Muhammed Naasif Darsot, chief operating officer of the Darsot Group (Dursots/All Joy) had this feedback on the expo: “Gulfoods provides a platform to showcase South African brands and products to international buyers. “It also allows us to benchmark our brands on quality and price against the world’s leading food companies.”

Darsot added: “Dursots/All Joy, a black-owned, family food manufacturer, has been in existence since 1987 and our brands have become household names with South African consumers. “The DTIC through initiatives like Gulfoods, allows companies like ourselves to be present at this international platform.” He concluded: “I would encourage DTIC to increase our stand size at the major food shows to showcase more of our South African manufactured products.”

The founder of Makhamisa Foods and a Black Industrialists Programme beneficiary, Mr Terence Leluma, who manufactures unique chilli-based condiments, was also part of the SA delegation. According to him, the show was good and his company’s products received huge interest from countries such as Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India and African countries such as Malawi and Kenya. “The UAE market received our products well and believe our products deserve to be on the global food industry platform.

“We met a number of prospective clients and secured strong leads. Dubai is the centre of trade and I am honoured to have been offered the opportunity to fly the South African flag high in this part of the world and take our products to the global market,” expressed Leluma. WELL DONE: The team flying the South African flag. Picture: Moeshfieka Botha According to the deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Mr Fikile Majola, in 2020, export sales generated by the South African companies at Gulfood were worth more than R221 million. Just ahead of Gulfood 2023, the deputy minister indicated that the participation of South Africa DTIC and exhibitors at the event were expected to positively influence export sales from the South African agri-food industry, food retail and value-added agro-processing products.

As a South African surrounded by so much negativity on a daily basis, I truly needed to hear and experience these “feel good” success stories. I am immensely grateful to the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) for not just giving lip service to this project but actually following through and doing what was promised. At Gulfood 2023, our local businesses were not only given the opportunity to shine – they were given the opportunity to trade.