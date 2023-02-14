It’s Valentine’s Day, and the time is ripe to get an STD – which in this case stands for sexually transmitted debt! Sadly, I have seen people take out loans to buy expensive gifts for their partners (within and outside of marriage), even going as far as buying homes and vehicles and registering it in the partner’s name, only to break up and have their partner leave the relationship with vehicle, house and all!

Can you imagine struggling to pay off a house or a car that your ex is enjoying with their new lover? Or still paying off credit cards and personal loans (often for around five years) taken out for romantic dinners and trips, with someone who has moved on to “the new love of their life”. If you are in a relationship, make this the time to have a truthful and honest conversation about your debt, your credit report and your overall relationship and views on money, especially if you are planning on tying the knot. Finding financial skeletons in the closet once you are married is one of the worst things that can happen.

I recently spoke to attorney Ijaaz Achmat from Lynn Swartz Attorneys. He pointed out that a good credit score is vital in acquiring various loans, such as home loans, vehicle finance etc. “Many couples find themselves in the unfortunate situation where they do not qualify for loans, due to the one spouse carrying bad debt. Therefore, choosing the correct marital regime is of utmost importance,” Achmat says. He adds that financial stress due to bad debt is one of the main contributing factors to divorce.

He went on to outline the impact of debt on certain marital regimes in South Africa. SEPARATE BUT EQUAL: Don’t also get stuck with spouse’s debt. Marriage in community of property (Default System) In the absence of a marital contract being entered into, your marriage will automatically be deemed in community of property, as this is the default system of the country.

This means that: 1. All your assets and liabilities (excluding any inheritances) will be merged with those of your spouse to form a single joint marital estate to which you are each 50% owners. 2. All debt – including that which existed before the date of marriage – forms part of the communal estate, and the parties to the marriage become jointly liable for the debt. Claiming that you had no knowledge of your spouse’s debt is not a defence and cannot be used as a remedy at any stage.

3. This type of marriage contract is unfair to the spouse who has less or no debt because, as a consequence of the marriage, they effectively assume responsibility for 50% of all their spouse’s debt even if they were not aware that it existed. 4. Further, the actions of each spouse in a community of property marriage are contractually binding on the other spouse. If one spouse declares insolvency, both spouses will automatically be sequestrated. 5. Generally speaking, where such a marriage is dissolved through divorce, each spouse is entitled to a 50% share of the joint estate.

Marriage out of community of property Including the Accrual System: Set up in terms of an ante-nuptial contract – which is a contract intended to set out the financial consequences of the marriage – the accrual system involves each spouse maintaining their own separate estate during the marriage.

The idea behind an ante-nuptial contract is to allow couples to customise their marriage contract according to their needs. Being married in community of property with the accrual system basically means that: 1. On dissolution of the marriage (through either death or divorce), each spouse shares equally in the value of the two estates to the extent that they grew (or decreased) during the marriage.

2. Any debt incurred by either spouse prior to the date of marriage is excluded from the accrual. 3. Any debt incurred during the marriage is taken into account when determining the accrual when the marriage is dissolved, although each spouse remains responsible for their own debt. 4. The estate of each spouse remains completely separate up until the date of divorce or the death of the first-dying spouse, at which point the accrual will come into play.

Excluding the Accrual System: Completely separate estates, both during and at the dissolution of the marriage is what best describes a marriage that excludes the accrual system. 1. With this marital regime, you will need to expressly exclude it from your ante-nuptial contract to ensure that the accrual system does not apply.

2. No sharing of assets will take place. 3. Further, any debt incurred before or during the marriage remains the responsibility of the spouse who incurred the debt, and the other spouse cannot be held liable for any such debt. If one spouse is declared insolvent and is sequestrated, the other spouse’s estate cannot be touched by the insolvent spouse’s creditors. This approach can be unfair, particularly in circumstances where one spouse stays at home to raise children while the other pursues amasses personal wealth.