There is new hope for unemployed youngsters in Delft following the launch of a youth hub. The facility was launched last week at the Mandela Peace Park and is aimed at assisting laaities who are unemployed or not in school.

Ward councillor Michelle Adonis says the plek provides a safe space for youngsters where they can discuss issues affecting them and find ways to help uplift their community. “After I had a few meetings with facilitator for the Delft District, Sesethu Danga, I decided to give them space to operate a youth hub for the benefit of our youth in Delft. “Although many youngsters have benefited from the Chrysalis Academy program, there are still many applicants who were unable to enter due to the limited space. They only offer 250 opportunities over three months,” she explains.

Councillor: Adonis The hub will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with youngster able to attend life skills workshops and other activities. “This opportunity will allow youth to have access and benefit from the same in-house, intensive programs and skill developments, as well as a better chance for recruitment,” Adonis says. Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen adds: “At the moment, Delft is regrettably known for all the wrong reasons. Youths have a deep sense to belong. It is hoped that the hub would grow as the young people find benefit from activities.”