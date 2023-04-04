The community of Symphony Village in N2 Gateway Delft got a massive shock when the body of a woman was found murdered in her room. Police said the 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death at her residence in Stanley Street by her 44-year-old boyfriend.

Her body was discovered on Sunday with visible bruises. It is alleged that the mother of two and her partner had an argument which led to her death. According to police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, the circumstances surrounding the murder are now under investigation.

“Delft police members responded to a complaint on Sunday 2 April 2023. “Upon their arrival in Stanley Street, Delft South, they found the body of a 30-year-old female who sustained fatal injuries with visible bruises to her body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is believed to bear reference to domestic violence,” he says.

He confirms a 44-year-old man has been arrested for the murder. "Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate court on the mentioned charge," Van Wyk says. Ward Councillor Michele Adonis tells the Daily Voice that a young daughter will now grow up without her mother.