One person has won the R39 million Lotto jackpot from the April 30 draw after spending R10 on a ticket. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner is yet to come forward and claim their prize.

This person played at approximately 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the draw. “It is indeed interesting, as this player could be based anywhere in the country, we are ready to receive him or her. “Our team of financial advisers and psychologists are also available to provide counselling,” said Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza.