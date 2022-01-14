A Blue Downs resident says she paid a Mitchells Plain windows installer over R20 000 only for all the work at her home to fall apart.

Anthea du Preez said she made contact with Waleed Jacobs, from Modern Glass and Aluminum, after seeing his advert on Google, to do work at her home in Brentwood Park.

But after he came around in September, her home has been left less secure than before.

“He came here to do six windows and two sliding doors all over the house, but when he left, the rubbers came loose, cement was falling off and none of the doors locked,” says Anthea.

BADLY DONE: Patio door rubber

“It was just very shoddy workmanship and I paid him R22 619.83 cash but I never got any receipt or anything like that from him.

“All I got is an invoice for the job.

“Every time I call for him to come and fix the stuff, then he says he is going to come around to fix it but nothing happens.

“I cannot let this go because now I must get another person to come and fix it and I do not have the money for that.”

The 50-year-old added she has been in constant communication with Waleed about her complaints.

“When they were putting in the one sliding door, they cracked my tiles and now the cement on that sliding door is crumbling away,” she says.

“So what if it just falls off one day and hurts somebody or if nobody’s here when it happens?

“Then someone can just walk in and do whatever.”

SHODDY: Window installation

When the Daily Voice contacted Waleed, he said he’s been back to her house several times, and will see her today.

“She called us to do work in September and we came back a few times because she was not happy with the work, but we came back and even did some extra ceiling work as well,” he says.

“In November, she complained about a rubber and I said I will come back, but I had other projects and I was also in hospital with a stomach issue.

“I kept in contact with her and told her (yesterday) that I will come tomorrow.

“I did not run away with her money and she is being very unnecessary.”

[email protected]