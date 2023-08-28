*WARNING: Video contains foul language. A woman, who was filmed allegedly beating up a love rival in the backseat of her car, has been arrested.

Hundreds of Cape Flats mense have rallied behind the victim, Mitchells Plain mom Mishqah Arend, following the release of a video showing her being kidnapped and viciously assaulted by Anushka Braaf. Nearly 200 people gathered at the Westridge Gardens on Saturday afternoon, pledging their support for the 25-year-old victim, who has laid charges of kidnapping and assault. Mense have been going bos about the attack on social media and the video, which has gone viral, has subsequently been dubbed the “Mish and Nush Saga” by users who mostly slam Anushka and labelled her a bully.

In the shocking video, Mishqah is seen sitting on the back seat of Anushka’s car and is being filmed by a vrou who is holding a baby on her lap. In a vuilbek rant, Anushka hurls abuse at Mishqah and accuses her of skinnering about her and apparently taking her man. Mishqah asks Anushka not to moer her, but she stops the vehicle, gets in the backseat and proceeds to beat the defenceless young woman with her fists, until she bleeds from her mouth.

She says: “Am I your n***? Voetsek, jy kyk my nog aan jou n***! Sit up n***er and go tell [him] now I did moer you. Jy skrik nog, jou ma se p***. Wanneer wil jy ophou? Ek het jou nog die n*** man gegee en nog altyd gedra jy vir jou soos ‘n p***.” VICIOUSLY ATTACKED: Blood streaming from Mishqah Arend’s cut lip. According to a source close to Mishqah’s family, she was accused of “stepping into” Anushka’s marriage. “But it is not true. [He] was after Mishqah and she was not really into him. Anushka and [him] were married but separated two years ago,” the woman says.

She added that this was the second time that Mishqah was attacked by Anushka. “The incident happened in Beacon Valley and Mishqah was first assaulted by Anushka three weeks ago but never told her parents. “Anushka came to Mishqah last week and said she wanted to ask maaf (forgiveness, for the first assault) and that is why Mishqah got into the car.

“When Mishqah told her family what happened, they opened a criminal case and Anushka was arrested.” Cape Flats mense have rallied behind Mishqah Arend. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the arrest, adding that a 23-year-old woman appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. The matter was postponed to Monday for further investigation.

When the Daily Voice spoke to Anushka, she said: “Right now I am not in the right space of mind to answer any questions or anything.” Her ex-husband, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, could not be reached for comment. Meanwhile, Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation said activists and residents will be rallying at court today to protest against Anushka.

SUPPORT: Mishqah Arend in Westridge. “We were very shocked by the video and this happens all the time, but we want to make an example to show that bullying is not OK. “If this was a man, we would all be appalled. “There is no room for violence, no matter who the perpetrator is,” Peters said.