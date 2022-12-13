An Athlone ouma accused of stabbing her alleged abusive husband to death has been released on R1 000 bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Patricia Timotheus, 73, made her first appearance on Monday after being held in a holding cell over the weekend, following the death of her man Vernon on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, her family claimed she was emotionally and verbally abused by the 72-year-old, who is believed to have had a drinking problem. RELIEF: Ou Aunty Patty after her release. According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the couple were understood to have quarrelled at their Calendula Street home, “during which she allegedly stabbed the deceased in the chest with the knife she used during the preparation of the food”. Tempers flared outside the court on Monday when Vernon’s relatives screamed that they wanted Patricia to be convicted.

A bekgeveg broke out between a man identified only as Cheslin, and Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation, as Vernon’s family questioned why the organisation was supporting Patricia. Bekgeveg: Supporters outside Athlone court. Pictures: Mahira Duva During court proceedings, the prosecutor explained that the State were not opposing Patricia’s release on bail as she had given a full confession and cooperated with police. She was released on R1 000 bail and told to return to court on April 4.

Tears flowed as friends and family gathered to greet her, saying they were happy she would not have to spend Christmas in the mang. Peters said: “Aunty Patty was given R1 000 bail and we know that she suffered abuse. We grow up in a community where we do not speak ill of the dead. “The family and the community members knew the intimate details [of] the verbal and psychological abuse.”

However, Vernon’s niece Cindy Domingo, 47, alleges he was the victim of abuse at the hands of the couple’s son Deon. Cindy claims Patricia was not abused but agrees that the oupa would drink alcohol and then complain. “I am not speaking bad about my aunty. I made my peace and I said I forgive her, but I am not going to forget what happened to my uncle because something was taken away from us that wasn’t hers to take.

“Whether she said it was an accident or whatever, that is not going to bring him back. “My uncle was chucked out of the house many times. “Her sisters know about the sh!t that was going on but now they’re making it out that he was such a monster. He wasn’t abusive, he used to nag.”