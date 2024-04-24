Learners from Cultivating Excellence Academy had their say and became the first winners of the inaugural Area South Debate Competition. The Plumstead-based academy competed against Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology and South Peninsula High School.

Some of the topics included corporal punishment, smoking in public places and the provision of free sanitary products to women and girls. The teacher in charge of the debate team at Cultivating Excellence Academy, Tamlin Lawrence, praised her team and all those who helped prepare them. Humble: Champ Safiya Khan, 16. Picture from facebook The proud juffrou says: “The pupils worked tirelessly to improve their skills in preparation for the debate. They worked well together and learnt from one another.

“The competition was extremely tough and was filled with pressure, however they remained even-tempered, composed, confident and debated their hearts out. “I could not be happier, nor prouder of their accomplishment, as individuals and as a team.” The team was made up of five pupils, with a sixth pupil in reserve.

Team member Safiya Khan, 16, says remaining humble is important for them to grow as a team. Word up: Area South Debate champions. Supplied. Picture supplied She adds: “The fact that we won motivated us to continue trying our best in future competitions and greatly boosted our confidence. “Debating has always been a passion that has just clicked with me. I love the thrill in the moment as you step up to the podium.

“Participating in debates allows you to meet like minded people, work on your problem-solving skills, trains you to think on your feet, and analyse every aspect of real-world problems holistically.” The event was organised by Southfield, Meadowridge and Tokai Libraries and funded by Wards 63 (councillor Carmen Siebritz), 71 (councillor Carolynne Franklin) and 73 (councillor Eddie Andrews). Siebritz says their aim was to give youngsters a platform to have their voices heard.