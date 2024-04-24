On Tuesday on World Book Day, Living Through Learning launched a brand new reading adventure room at Perivale Primary School in Lotus River. The room, which is themed “Under the Seas”, also received eight tablets with literacy applications and stories for pupils to enjoy as a reward system, along with 40 story books.

The reading adventure room was donated by Coronation Fund Managers, and the tablets by neaMetrics. Managing Director of Living Through Learning, Natalie Roos, says the room is meant to be a magical place where pupils can learn whilst having fun. “We create a world that they are not used to, but can use their imagination to make it come to life. We asked the teachers here at Perivale what they and their pupils would like and they came up with the theme.”

Roos said cultivating a love for reading from a young age is important. “Reading to me is the fundamental key in a child’s development. Without reading and literacy, a pupil is not able to do any other subject,” she says. Living Through Learning along with one of their food partners were also able to provide soup and bread to pupils at Perivale Primary yesterday.