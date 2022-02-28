After being on the run for nearly two years, a notorious skollie wanted for a triple murder was finally busted hiding out in his girlfriend’s Parkwood house on Friday.

The dramatic arrest saw the desperate suspect hanging out of the window of the council home in Blackbird Avenue as he once again tried to evade police.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says Gerard “Boere” Daniels, a member of the Dog Pounds gang, is accused of killing three people at the Bismillah take-aways in Lotus River in September 2020.

Employee Usiman M’Bwana, 28, and two gangsters were killed.

Cops were called to the horrific triple murder scene shortly after 3pm that day, where they discovered that the two dead strangers were high-profile gangsters from Hillview.

A week later cops arrested two men, aged 25 and 22, who are members of the Dog Pounds gang in Lotus River while Boere went on the run.

Laing says last week cops received a tip-off that Boere was hiding in a house in Blackbird Avenue.

“His girlfriend told us he was not there and we left.

But on Friday morning we went back early and while the officers searched the double-storey house, I suddenly saw him hanging out of the window like Spiderman again trying to run away.

He was immediately arrested.”

Laing says Boere will appear in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today while his girlfriend was also busted.

“She was standing with their nine-month-old daughter in her arms and after ensuring the child was safe, we arrested her for harbouring a fugitive,” he says.

“Boere admitted that he fled to Malmesbury and Delft to avoid being caught and she will appear alongside her berk because she knew he was wanted.

“People do stupid things for love.”

[email protected]