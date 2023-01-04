Daniel Smit, the man accused of killing Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk, is still waiting for a bed at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. Next month will mark a year since Jerobejin’s death.

It is alleged that Van Wyk and a friend had been picking mangoes in Smit’s yard when he spotted them. Smit allegedly chased Jerobejin in his vehicle, knocked him over and then pulled him into the vehicle. Smit allegedly took the teenager back to his home, where he gave the boy food and something to drink before “breaking his neck”.

DIED: Jerobejin. On Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Smit was currently 36th on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation. “The next court date is January 30 2023,” Ntabazalila explained. In addition to murder charges Smit, who abandoned his bail application, faces charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

The family were quoted in an online report that it was a sombre start to the new year as they were traumatised and still waiting for justice. Jerobejin’s aunt Mary van Wyk said: “The court can’t expect us to wait,” The boy’s mother is reportedly so traumatised by her son’s killing that she faints every time she sees the accused and has been advised not to attend court proceedings.