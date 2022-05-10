The killers who went on a shooting spree in Khayelitsha that claimed the lives of six people fired more than 60 bullets. Khayelitsha residents say it “was raining bullets” as the unknown gunmen opened fire on the corner of Maphongwana and Indada streets in Site C on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, cops have nabbed a second suspect for another mass killing in Endlovini informal settlement in Harare in March, where five people were shot and killed. The suspect was traced to the Eastern Cape and police say they are still hunting a third person. Sunday’s victims were shot minutes apart.

The first two unidentified victims were shot in front of Amazizi spaza. Athenkosi Bokolo, 22, and his friend, who were curious about the gunshots and went to investigate, were killed as well. SHOT: Athenkosi Bokolo, 22 And Khayalethu Nelani, 31, went to buy an entjie while Mthokozisi Mhlakaza, 36, went to buy a candle for his dark home when they were killed on their way to the shop.

VICTIM: Khayalethu Nelani Athenkosi’s aunt Nosiphiwo Xego tells the Daily Voice: “We heard gunshots when we were at home and then Athenkosi and his friend became curious about it, they said they wanted to see who got shot. BECAME WORRIED: Athenkosi’s aunt Nosiphiwo Xego “We heard more gunshots after they left. At some point, I got worried about him and then heard people say that there were bodies on the road.” Khayalethu’s neighbour Lungiswa Makalima, 62, says she went to check on him three times but the shooting continued.

CHECKED ON HIM: Khayalethu’s neighbour Lungiswa Makalima She says he was on his way to buy him a entjie after borrowing “I went down the road and saw a man fall on the ground and then the shots went off. GUNNED DOWN: Mhlakaza “I ran back home and when it was quiet, I went back out and then the suspects started shooting again and also the third time, I went outside the same thing happened and I just sat at home and waited until the police came.

“I became worried because Khayalethu ate at my house but he didn’t come home and then I went to look for him. “When the police arrived, I went down to the shop and shouted his name and he responded, he was in between hokkies. “I asked a neighbour to help transport him but then the police told me that he was dead.”

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says organised crime detectives are on the case while the motive behind the attack is being investigated. “Reports from the scene indicate police were called out to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Street in Site C after 8pm on Sunday where they found the bodies of the five victims who had been shot,” she confirms. “A sixth person who had been rushed to hospital was certified dead on arrival.