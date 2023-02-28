Murder and rape accused Andrew Moseadie was given a tongue-lashing by judge Monde Samela after laughing loudly as the victim’s sister stood in the witness box testifying about her pain. Andrew, 23, appeared to be in good spirits as the younger sister of murdered Christel Moseadie was told that according to the accused, he and the deceased had a consensual agreement “to have sex every now and then”.

Janine, who took the stand, said that her sister would never have agreed to anything like that. Andrew then began laughing loudly, causing Janine to cry. SHOCK: Janine Moseadie. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters A kwaad Samela turned on Andrew, warning him that he is not playing games, and should he ever see or hear him doing “that nonsense” in his court again, he will be “very sorry”.

It is alleged that Andrew, who was 19 at the time of Christel’s murder, viciously beat his 36-year-old cousin into submission before strangling her on November 7, 2019. After Christel’s sisters did not hear from her for a day, they went looking for her at the home she shared with Andrew in Hout Bay. Janine was one of the first people to find Christel’s naked body lying in the bathroom, with pants tied around her neck.

VICTIM: Christel Moseadie, 36. The Western Cape High Court heard that Andrew, in his version of events, explained that he and Christel had sex on November 6 – which he said the deceased gave consent to – and then they started fighting and the accused left the house. According to Andrew, the agreement was that Christel looked after him financially and he in turn satisfied her sexually. When asked if she believed the accused version of events, Janine burst out crying and stated: “I know my sister. We as sisters are very tight and share everything with each other, she would never do that. We all know she looked after him, but agree to have sex with him? Never.

ONGOING SAAK: Andrew appeared at the Cape High Court. File photo “It was probably in his mind that she said yes after she was already dead.” Janine then made a shocking allegation that Andrew also had sex with another relative, something the defence referred to as a “family secret”. She said that’s why she felt unsafe around Andrew and did not believe any of what she called his lies.