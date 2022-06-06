Questions have been raised over why President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly kept $8 million cash (R124m), hidden under a mattress and couches at his farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery at his Phala Phala Farm in February 2020, which he did not report to the police. He said the money was from the sale of game.

According to Sunday Independent, it has been established that the money was allegedly stolen by five Namibians who had konkeled with the president’s domestic worker. Cape Town 5-6-2022 Presendent Cyril Ramaphoza Phala pic from video It is alleged that the she was jolling with one of the skelms and told him about the cash stash. Instead of reporting the matter to police, Ramaphosa allegedly paid all the suspects R150 000 each to keep quiet about the theft after they were traced and apprehended.

Ramaphosa allegedly instructed the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, to investigate the matter. Rhoode, in return, got a local farmer in Bela-Bela, to assist him in tracing the thieves. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that there had been a robbery at the president’s farm.

At the time, Ramaphosa was thought to be attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The scandal broke after former State Security Agency and Correctional Services director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa at Rosebank SAPS last Wednesday. Fraser said Ramaphosa and Rhoode must be investigated for money laundering, corruption and kidnapping.

Fraser said in his affidavit that thieves broke into the president’s wildlife farm on 9 February 2020 and stole “undisclosed sums of United States Dollars, concealed in the furniture in the main farmhouse”. He stated: “Although there was no certainty as to the precise amount stolen from the President's residence, the quantum was speculated to be in the region of approximately US$4 million to US$8 million.” He added that he handed in photos, bank account details and video footage evidence in to police.

Ramaphosa’s office has not provided proof of a livestock sale, and did not answer questions relating to where the money came from, how it entered the country, and why the president did not report the theft to police. In a statement on Saturday night, the presidency said: “The President reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again pledges his full cooperation with any police investigation. “He confirms that following the incident in February 2020, security has been improved around his homes.