Stellenbosch University (SU) has revealed that it is investigating a second alleged racist incident involving its students that took place last Thursday. SU’s Juridical Society has asked the university to investigate an incident where an Indian student was humiliated at their Law Dance.

It is alleged that when the student asked for an Indian song to be played, a white law student made racist comments. SU said in a statement that this matter was also being investigated. “An investigation is also underway into an alleged incident that occurred at the Law Dance on Thursday, 12 May, when racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student.

“Authorities have also met with the affected student, while she has also been assisted in the process of reporting the matter to the University’s Equality Unit.” Meanwhile, the black student whose laptop and books were peed on by white student Theuns du Toit said he was ready to forgive him. A video of Du Toit urinating on Babalo Ndwayana’s desk in the Huis Marais residence in the early hours of Sunday morning was shared on Twitter the next day.

When Babalo asked why he was peeing in his room, Du Toit replied: “This is what we do to black boys.” He added: “It’s a white thing, boy.” SU has suspended Du Toit but a petition with over 66 000 signatures so far has been lodged to have him expelled. A video of Du Toit apologising during an emergency residence meeting on Sunday was slammed for its lack of remorse.

He said: “I just want to apologise in general for my behaviour, I know what I did was wrong, and I’m sorry.” However, @VReaname tweeted: “No ... some sort of action must be taken...what he did was inhumane.” Babalo, a first-year student in agricultural business management, appeared on Newzroom Afrika and said he shared a room with Du Toit’s friend, and that they had made small talk before.

He said initially he wanted to fight Du Toit for peeing on his property but another student advised him to rather film the incident “because I will get in trouble and the whole thing will turn into me assaulting him”. Babalo reportedly said he will not take legal action against him, and would even “forgive” him if Du Toit approached him personally. SU said on Tuesday permanent expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible outcomes following their investigation.

The institution also committed to supporting the victim with “equipment and counselling to ensure his academic progress is not affected”. Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola condemned the incident in Parliament. He called on white parents to teach their children diversity: “All of us must send a clear and unambiguous message that there is no space for racism in our country.