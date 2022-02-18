Two cops are screwed, after allegedly forcing a couple they caught having sex on Table Mountain to pay them a bribe to avoid being arrested.

The officers appeared on corruption charges in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Siyabonga Dyantyi, says the two sergeants stationed at Cape Town Central Station were busted by the Anti-Corruption Unit Thursday morning after the couple piemped them.

He says the lovers were mounting each other in a car on 14 December when the officers caught them with their pants down.

“The Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two police sergeants stationed at Cape Town Central police station on corruption charges,” says Dyantyi.

“It is alleged that the suspects approached a couple on Table Mountain Road romancing in their vehicle.

“The couple was accused of public indecency and made to pay an amount to avoid arrest.

“The arrests followed after an investigation after the incident on 14 December 2021.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazilila, confirms the duo’s appearance and says they were both released on R3000 bail.

“Two police officers, Lundi Meti and Moenieb Rhoda, who are both based at Cape Town Central Police Station.

“Meti, 38, and Rhoda, 47, are charged with a count of corruption each.

“They had bail set at R 3000 and their case was postponed until 13 April 2022.”

