A teenager who went partying with her friends has been found strangled and raped.

Zintle Ntsawe, 15, was murdered in the early hours of Sunday morning in Philippi.

Witnesses say there were drag marks which showed the person who killed her pulled her lifeless body from another area to the illegal dumpsite.

The teen’s body was discovered in the same place where raped and murdered Amahle Quku, 17, was found in June 2020.

SCENE: Detectives inspect the Philippi dumpsite

A resident explains: “I was up around 1am when there was loadshedding but I didn’t hear anything. But around 6am, I heard a woman screaming and telling people about the body which was found in the dumpsite.

“I went out and saw that the girl was already dead and she didn’t look like she had blood on her. I noticed that there were drag marks to the site.”

Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe says they are concerned about the murders of the women in their area.

“We had thought that the number of women killed in the area had gone down and now we heard this and we are very concerned about this latest incident.

“This is the same place where Amahle was killed and it seems like this is a dumpsite for young women’s dead bodies.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says that Nyanga police attended a crime scene in Mzingizawe Street , Browns Farm, on Sunday at around 8am.

“Upon arrival they found the body of the girl. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

He says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

