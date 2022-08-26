A video of a Khayelitsha woman has gone viral after a recording of her surfaced on social media amid claims that she allegedly offered an Uber driver sexual favours in return for a free trip. The unknown driver and woman sent tongues wagging in the Mother City as mense applauded the driver for exposing the young woman in the video he recorded.

In the clip, which was shared nearly 2000 times, the driver captures her sitting in the passenger seat holding a cellphone and a bank card. It starts off with him asking: “What are you going to do now? Because what I need, I need my money”. CAUGHT: Khayelitsha woman filmed by the cautious Uber driver The woman acknowledges that she owes the driver but apparently her phone battery was flat and she couldn’t make an electronic transfer.

The driver is heard scolding her after she allegedly told him he could “touch her” after she could not pay. “I am recording you for security reasons. You were saying I should touch you. This is wrong. “You understand what I am trying to say? People say the Uber drivers, they are wrong but it is you guys who start it.

“I drive all the way from Khayelitsha and coming here, you don’t have money.” The woman tells the driver he is unprofessional for filming her but he insists he is only protecting himself. “Yes, that is unprofessional, at least I have got something.

“That is why you said I should touch you. I knew you didn’t have money.” The woman asks to be taken to her house so she can charge her phone and transfer him money but the adamant driver says he will drive to a police station instead. She begs him: “Can I call my sister on your phone. I am trying to get your money.”

But the adamant driver tells her she should have had the money when she booked the trip. It is unclear what happened after the video was taken. Mpho Sebelebele, head of communications for Uber in South Africa, says: “What has been described is shocking and regrettable and is in clear violation of our community guidelines.