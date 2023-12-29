Cape Town - A Maties graduate is ending her year on a high note after overcoming many challenges during her studies. It took Firdous Sulaiman, 25, from Kraaifontein seven years to complete her studies and receive her degree in Speech, Language and Hearing Therapy. And after facing a mountain of challenges, she is now a qualified speech therapist.

Firdous, who was involved in a car crash and diagnosed with dyslexia and autism, managed to work even harder, earning herself the Rector’s award and ending her final year as one of the top students in her class. She said learning about the disorder and overcoming her own mental health issues was in fact a triumphant conclusion to years of struggling. “For years I knew something was different, because I struggled differently than others, emotionally as well, but I never knew it would be this, until 2020 when I was involved in a car crash and ended up seeing a therapist who picked up on some of the symptoms.

“From primary school until then I was struggling, but always hid it away. So when I received the diagnosis I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders, I had an answer to all the years of questions about why I felt so different,” she said. Firdous said the university accommodated her, allowing extra time when she wrote exams and also helped her with therapy. “My story is one of hope. I always say, you don’t get dumb children, only people and a system that fail you.

“Being autistic and dyslexic does not make you less of a person. In fact, it makes you a master of your own craft, because often we have strengths that other ‘normal considered people’ do not have. “I say look at your strengths, and master it, the most important thing is forgiving yourself for being hard on yourself, that’s the first step, look at [Albert] Einstein for instance and start believing in yourself.” Firdous will start her career as a child speech therapist in Robertson on 2 January 2024 and can’t wait to get started.