Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the notorious couple were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) at their larney joint in Constantia on Friday. According to a Daily Voice source, police searched the couple’s home after obtaining a warrant.

The source says the duo were taken to the Milnerton police station while cops also shut down Stanfield’s petrol station in Valhalla Park. “They searched the house in Constantia and took Ralph and Nicole and another person,” the source said. “On Saturday they [police] went to the filling station in Valhalla Park and closed it down as they went inside and did another search.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed four arrests: “An investigation into the circumstances of a theft of motor vehicle, common assault, robbery and fraud perpetrated in Milnerton last year led to the arrest of a 44-year old-man and his 36-year-old wife on Friday evening. “Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit confronted the suspects at their Constantia residence and upon a body search, the male was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm for which he was also charged. “Further investigation of the Milnerton case led to two more arrests, which were effected [Saturday]. The two males, both aged 44, were arrested in Bishop Lavis and Milnerton respectively.

The four are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today. Stanfield’s lawyer Luzuko Guma has confirmed that his client was in custody but claimed the charges had not yet been clarified. “I can confirm that he has been arrested but would not like to comment on the charges at this stage as we are still waiting on clarity,” he said.

This is not the couple’s first brush with the law and they, along with several relatives, currently face an array of charges for allegedly defrauding the Central Firearms Registry. In 2021 they were charged with fraud, corruption, contravening the Firearms Control Act, defeating the ends of justice and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). According to the charge sheet, they are accused of providing false information to obtain firearm competency certificates.

It states that between December 2013 and June 2014, one of the accused, Billy April, offered to pay cops at the Firearms Registry R1 500 to obtain fraudulent certificates. It further says that the group applied for licences at the Olifantsfontein police station despite not living in the police district, and had not received any training to obtain proficiency certificates. Stanfield was also named in recent court documents ahead of the murder trial of slain Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein, who was shot and killed in his Constantia home in August 2017.