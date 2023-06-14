A young fruit seller and soccer coach from Manenberg died when he was allegedly struck by a speeding motorist along Jakes Gerwel Drive. The hartseer family of Nazmie Hess, 24, claim that his friend who witnessed the collision on Monday is traumatised after the young dad was flung through the air and died on the scene due to the multiple injuries he sustained.

Nazmie’s sister, who asked not to be named, said they were at home when heard the Manenberg City FC coach was dead. WRECKED: VW Polo was involved in the accident “We were at home when his best friend who used to sell fruit with him came to tell us what happened. He told us they were walking home in the emergency lane and the car came up fast and hit Nazmie. He was flung in the air and landed and had lots of injuries,” the 32-year-old woman explains. His family and friends rushed to the scene where his lifeless body lay after the paramedics declared him dead.

“The driver stayed on the scene but his brother arrived and wanted to take the car. When the people started skelling he pulled out a gun, and they told the police,” the sister says. “Nazmie used to work as an administrator for a soccer club but lost his job in Covid, so he started selling fruit on Jakes Gerwel to support his wife and four-year-old daughter. “On weekends he spent all his time coaching the Under-14 team for Manenberg City.”