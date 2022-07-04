Hundreds of Lavender Hill residents gathered in Grindal Avenue on Saturday to say farewell to slain teen Darren Martin. A week after he was mercilessly gunned down just metres from his home, the family of the 16-year-old have revealed that he was shot 10 times.

His hartseer family have been left traumatised after losing another child to gang violence in just three years. Darren is the uncle of little Nathalia who was shot while playing with a skipping rope in front of her home in August 2019. On 24 June, Darren was killed while walking home from the community centre.

Darren was killed while walking home. File photo: Leon Knipe Police confirmed the shooting of the Grade 9 pupil while no arrests have been made yet. His sister Natasha Davids, 34, says nearly 300 people attended the funeral. “It was very hartseer but to see so many people show up was amazing,” Natasha says.

“We had the body at our home and his friends came to carry the coffin to the Christelike Gemeenskap Kerk from there we buried him at Muizenberg Cemetery.” Natasha says the family were left traumatised after seeing the gunshot wounds in his face. “They told us that Darren was shot 10 times and even had shots in his neck and his face.