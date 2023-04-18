A brother and sister lost their lives in a house fire while visiting a neighbour. One woman also sustained second degree burns during the fire in the early hours of yesterday morning in Harrington Way, Belhar.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service, said the cause of the fire is unknown. “I can confirm that the Fire & Rescue Service attended to a fire incident in Harrington Way on Monday morning, 17 April. “One adult female sustained second degree burns. In addition, a man and woman sustained fatal burn wounds.”

SCENE: Firefighters attending to the blaze at 4am on Monday. Ashton Solomons, 18, and his sister Mikayla Jordaan, 21, who leaves behind a three-year-old daughter, died tragically in the blaze. According to homeowner Lincoln Alexander, the fire took place at around 4am. “I was asleep when the fire started, my phone started vibrating because my alarm went off for work and when I woke up I just saw fire and smoke.

“I shouted at everyone to get out of the house but I am not sure why they (Ashton and Mikayla) turned back because I couldn’t see anyone in that smoke.” Lincoln said his sister sustained burn wounds and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. DAMAGED: The Harrington Way home. Picture supplied “I managed to get out by the back door. It was me, my sister, her three children, Ashton and Mikayla in the house.

“My mind is blank, I can’t even think properly. I don’t even remember what I saw. “I lost everything in the blaze, even my phone, nothing could be saved.” The siblings’ father, Melvin Jordaan, said he was asleep at home and was woken up by the noise.

KILLED IN THE FIRE: Mikayla Jordaan, 21 and Ashton Solomons, 18. “When I woke up at 4am, I heard voices and when I got outside I just saw flames and saw it was burning. “My kids were next door visiting but I did not know they were still inside that house.” “I do not have any information on what happened, I am heartbroken because this is my first time losing a child (never mind two at the same time),” the devastated father says.