Police say missing mom Shireen Essop is still not found. Shireen, 32, was kidnapped on Monday after leaving work in Philippi at around 1.30pm.

The mom of one was reportedly driving her white Toyota Conquest and has since disappeared without a trace. At the time it was revealed that she was snatched while driving down Varkensvlei Road after leaving Dairy Mart milk factory where she worked as an administrative clerk. Her car was later recovered but Shireen was not found.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed yesterday that Shireen has not been found and says the search continues. Police found the car 30 to 40 minutes after her disappearance in Browns Farm, not far from where her alleged hijackers stopped her in Weltevreden Road. The vehicle was intact and had not been stripped, reports the Cape Argus.

Shireen, who is married and has a two-year-old son, was stopped, and the last call she made was to her mother, screaming: “They’re taking me … they’re taking me.” Then the phone went dead. The police have been unable to find the phone, after reports that it was traced to Khayelitsha. A relative said family, friends and community activists were scouring the area where she disappeared.