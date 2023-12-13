Pick n Pay’s Father Freshmas came bearing gifts, groceries and a cheque for thousands when he paid a special visit to excited laaities in Parkwood yesterday. The supermarket surprised Alletta Frans, from I CAN creche in Acacia Road, who has dedicated almost half her life to uplifting her community.

Alletta has been caring for the needs of her mense for over 20 years by not only feeding them out of her own pockets, but also ensuring that the children are educated at her own home. TEARS OF JOY: Alletta Frans The creche principal does not charge parents a cent, and only asks them for a toilet roll and juice on a Monday PnP Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Mills and head of Omni channel, Vince Viviers, says when they heard of Alletta, they knew that she was the one who needed to be spoilt this year.

Eager little faces stood in front of the creche as Father Freshmas arrived on his ASAP Bike to hand out presents. “Do you want presents or your food first?” Mills asked the kids, and they responded “food!” BEST TIME OF THE YEAR: Laaities with presents It was this response that brought tears to his eyes.

An emotional Mills adds: “This is what Christmas is about, spreading the gift of joy, and especially for a community hero like Alletta who selflessly gives. “This is what everyone in South Africa needs to do, to spread that positive gees and also be blessed in spirit.” The kids not only received gifts but the delivery crew also dropped off groceries worth R450 to the kiddies’ homes.