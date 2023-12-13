Pick n Pay’s Father Freshmas came bearing gifts, groceries and a cheque for thousands when he paid a special visit to excited laaities in Parkwood yesterday.
The supermarket surprised Alletta Frans, from I CAN creche in Acacia Road, who has dedicated almost half her life to uplifting her community.
Alletta has been caring for the needs of her mense for over 20 years by not only feeding them out of her own pockets, but also ensuring that the children are educated at her own home.
The creche principal does not charge parents a cent, and only asks them for a toilet roll and juice on a Monday
PnP Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Mills and head of Omni channel, Vince Viviers, says when they heard of Alletta, they knew that she was the one who needed to be spoilt this year.
Eager little faces stood in front of the creche as Father Freshmas arrived on his ASAP Bike to hand out presents.
“Do you want presents or your food first?” Mills asked the kids, and they responded “food!”
It was this response that brought tears to his eyes.
An emotional Mills adds: “This is what Christmas is about, spreading the gift of joy, and especially for a community hero like Alletta who selflessly gives.
“This is what everyone in South Africa needs to do, to spread that positive gees and also be blessed in spirit.”
The kids not only received gifts but the delivery crew also dropped off groceries worth R450 to the kiddies’ homes.
Alletta thanked Pick n Pay for their generous donation.
The tearful aunty says: “I don’t have silver and I don't have gold, but what I do have is prayers, and this is something I will definitely be doing for you.”
Little Reece Goodall, 5, smiled from ear to ear while opening his gift which included a fleecy blanket, colouring book, pencil crayons and play dough, saying: “This is the first time I see Santa, I am so happy!”