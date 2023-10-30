Motorists can breathe a little easier as the price of fuel will be going down significantly on Wednesday. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said both grades of petrol are set to fall by R1.78 per litre and diesel decreasing by between 82 cents (50ppm) and 85 cents (500ppm).

This means that consumers at the coast will pay R23.18 per litre of petrol. However, diesel prices remain stubbornly high, following increases of R5.40 in the past three months. The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel is now R23.44 at the coast.

You’ll need to add around R2 or more to get to the retail prices of this unregulated fuel. According to the DMRE, lower international oil prices are the primary reason for November’s fuel price decreases. During the period of review, the price of Brent Crude oil averaged $88.72, down from the previous month’s $91.86 median.

However, a weaker rand stole about seven cents from the positive equation. Although petrol price cuts of more than R2 had been predicted, a 31 cent increase in the Slate Levy took additional equity from the positive fuel price balance. This compensates oil companies for oil price fluctuations during the preceding month.