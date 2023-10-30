In a tweet on Sunday, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm. Ramaphosa travelled to France to support the Springboks, who won the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks on Saturday.

The only thing on Mzansi’s mind right now is whether or not Ramaphosa will declare a public holiday in light of the Boks’ win.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was inundated with messages from residents calling for a public holiday, and was considering the request, according to IOL.

