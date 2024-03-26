Independent Media and IOL are pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing the South African public with valuable insights into the upcoming national elections scheduled for May 29. Beginning this week, Independent Media and IOL will be releasing results of poll surveys conducted by African Innovation Research SA (AIRSA), a subsidiary of African Innovation Solutions.

The decision to conduct these bi-weekly polls stems from our commitment to fostering transparency, understanding, and engagement among citizens during this critical juncture in South Africa's democratic process. By gauging the mood of the nation and the electorate, we aim to offer comprehensive analytical data that will not only enrich our content but also empower the public with a deeper understanding of prevailing sentiments and trends leading up to the elections. Adri Senekal De Wet, Editor-in-Chief of Independent Media, expressed enthusiasm for this collaborative endeavour, stating: "At Independent Media, we believe in the power of information to shape perspectives and drive meaningful dialogue. By partnering with AIRSA and IOL, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our readers with timely, accurate, and insightful analysis, ensuring they are well-informed as they prepare to make their voices heard at the polls."