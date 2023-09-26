After storms wreaked havoc over the long weekend, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) advised that the rainfall over Cape Town had start subsiding on Monday night. Non-stop, torrential rain and wind speeds of between 40 and 60km/h resulted in flooding, property damage, road closures and power outages.

Monday, motorists and holidaymakers struggled to travel in and out of the Mother City, as many roads were either reported damaged or flooded in the Overberg District, Cape Winelands and West Coast municipalities. CLOSED OFF: Grabouw, Bot River The City’s Disaster Risk spokesperson Charlotte Powell says all departments and relevant external services teams have started work to address the damage and initiate mop-up operations. “Given the sheer volume of affected areas, the City is prioritising repairs and/or actions where there is a risk to public safety.

FLOODED: Scary scene in Strand Main Road “We ask that residents please be patient as there will be a delay in responding to service requests. “Any incident presenting a risk to public safety should please be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700,” she said. Mense are also reminded to be cautious on the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles.

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. “In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level, and switch off electricity at the supply point to the building,” Powell advised. BLOWN OVER: Storage containers in Cape Town Power outages have been reported in Philippi, Gugulethu, Eastridge, Steenberg, Wetton, Bellville, Plattekloof, Green Point, Pinati Estate, Oranjezicht, Bo-Kaap, Scottsville, Ravensmead, Kenridge, Strand, Wellway Park, Grassy Park, Lotus River and Goodwood.

Flooding was reported in Shuku-Shukma and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure Driftsands, Mfuleni and Bellville South. Formal houses in several areas including Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Gordon’s Bay and Knorhoek also reported flooding, while emergency services had to evacuate four residents trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand Fire station. Flooding across the city’s roads has been reported, with the N2 at Victoria Road in Strand severely affected. Roads in Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass and Baden Powell Drive were closed. At Wemmershoek Dam, the sluice gate had to be opened to mitigate downstream flooding. The Lourens and Eerste River banks have also burst.

ROW, ROW, ROW: Residents in Somerset West get desperate Reports have been received in Hout Bay Main Road, Macassar, Rondebosch East, Durbanville, Kuils River, Woodstock, Klipheuwel IFS and Malmesbury farms.The City says due to the damage and conditions, estimated restoration times are unfortunately not possible. Ricardo Mackenzie, MEC for Mobility, urged residents to not leave their current location and delay travel due to widespread road closures and unsafe conditions on the roads. FALLEN: A tree uprooted in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village There are closures on all major roadways, including the N1, N2, R60, R62, and various other roads across the province. Traffic is moving very slowly on heavily congested routes near Worcester, as all traffic from the N2 has been diverted to the N1.