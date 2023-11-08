Two Namibian nationals will remain in jail after making a brief appearance at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, in connection with the theft at the Phala Phala farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Over half a million US dollars – believed to be more worth than R10 million – were stolen from under Ramaphosa’s furniture, where it was hidden.

The suspects were nabbed on Sunday and Monday. The central figure in the theft, Floriana Joseph, who was employed as a housekeeper at Ramaphosa’s game farm, and her partner in crime, Imanuwela David, are facing four counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, theft and housebreaking with intent to steal. National Director of Public Prosecutions State advocate Nkhetheni Munyai asked Magistrate Predeshni Poonan that the pair be remanded in custody and for an interpreter to be made available as they were foreign nationals.

The outside of the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court. Joseph’s attorney, Mike Mokgobu, pleaded with the court to instruct the police to make arrangements for Joseph to care for her child while in custody. Mokgobu says: “My client has a child who has a serious condition, and we are instructed that the child cannot be fed anything other than the mother’s milk, which requires that she directly breastfeed the child.” David opted for a private lawyer. Poonan agreed to all the requests.

The accused are expected back in court on Friday. According to Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Joseph was the mastermind behind the theft. Malabi-Dzhangi says: “Accused number two [David] was not familiar with the place at the time of the theft... A night before the theft, they broke into the wrong house in search of the dollars that were later stolen at the President’s house.