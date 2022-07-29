The Energy Department says there will be a “sizable reduction” in fuel prices in August.

Motorists will have something to smile about at the pumps next week.

A temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 per litre was introduced from 6 April to 5 July.

This was reduced to 75c per litre from 6 July to 2 August.

In a statement, the department said: “Despite this reprieve coming to an end on 2 August, the department can confirm that there will still be a sizable reduction in fuel prices, including paraffin for South Africans.”