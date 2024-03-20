The man accused of killing a well-known autistic man from Pelikan Park has abandoned his bail application. Razack Sarkhot, 27, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with murder and robbery.

He is accused of stabbing Kamryn Naidoo, 23, whose body was found in a bush, just metres away from his home in Dove Street on 1 March. The discovery was made by residents who launched a search after Naidoo had gone missing the day before. CCTV footage from residents’ properties showed Naidoo walking with a man known to the family in the direction of the nearby bush.

Naidoo was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, and a black belt was tied around his hands and feet. His cellphone was missing. Family outside Wynberg court. Picture: Byron Lukas Sarkhot, who is also from Pelikan Park, was arrested two days later. In court, Sarkhot wore a navy blue salaah top and a white fez on his head.

His lawyer told the court that his client had abandoned his bail application and opted to remain behind bars. When asked by Magistrate Goolam Bawa if he was certain, Sarkhot just shook his head and answered softly, “yes”. The case was postponed until 25 June for further investigation.

The court heard that Sarkhot’s next appearance will be via camera due to the cost of transporting prisoners to and from Pollsmoor. Sarkhot’s family left court immediately after the proceedings. Outside court, Naidoo’s aunt, Loadine George, said they believe justice will be served.