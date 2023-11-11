A mother is calling on the authorities to take action against a teacher from Parow High School who has allegedly been bullying her children. The 56-year-old mom says the bullying resulted in one of her children trying to commit suicide.

The mom from Uitsig explains that the situation has been going on for nearly two years, and started with her eldest child. She says: “The teacher kept on intimidating my child by calling her out for every small thing. “She isn’t a child who would normally complain because she is the tough one, so when she started complaining, I knew something was up.

“Things got so bad that she stopped talking, she would just bottle things up and eventually one day her dad found her in her room, struggling to wake her up and found tablets lying next to her.” The same teacher then allegedly started tormenting the youngest child. The mom says: “She was called out for her hair not being kept neat, I always braid her hair and make sure it’s neat. One time she was also not allowed to use the bathroom, and it resulted in her soiling herself.

“I took all of these matters to the principal and education department, but nothing has changed.” She says the youngest child also fell into depression and has constant anxiety attacks. The mom continues: “She always had an excitement for school, but now it is gone. They are responsible for my children turning into different people and I am at my wits’ end.”