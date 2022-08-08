Parliament will appoint an independent panel that will recommend whether or not to initiate a process to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa. This follows African Transformation Movement’s request to have the president answer in Parliament for the Phala Phala farm saga, reports the Weekend Argus.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula finally agreed that the National Assembly (NA) would look into the possible impeachment of SA’s first citizen. The ATM submitted a proposed motion to the Speaker on June 14, requesting the House to initiate an enquiry into the removal of Ramaphosa as president. “The Speaker had initially declined the motion as it was not “Following engagements with the member, as directed by Rule 129B... an amended version of the motion was subsequently submitted on 18 July,” said a statement from Parliament.

The statement further explained that the function of the independent panel was to conduct a preliminary assessment of the proposed motion, and in so doing, must in terms of Rule 129G, make a recommendation to the Speaker within 30 days, whether sufficient evidence exists to show the president committed any of the violations specified in the motion. ATM president Vuyo Zungula welcomed the announcement by the Speaker: “It is long overdue and it shouldn’t have taken two months for the Speaker to reach that decision. “We have a president alleged to have committed serious offences, including money laundering, tax evasion, and at his instruction, people were kidnapped and tortured.”