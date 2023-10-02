A decision to cancel Modderdam High School’s matric ball has left some parents at the Bonteheuwel school hot under the collar. But, according to the Western Cape Education Department, the call was made after an agreement between parents, learners and the school at the beginning of the year, “that if marks were low, the matric ball will go”.

WCED spokesperson Kerry J Mauchline explained: “The school confirms that they made the agreement not to hold the ball if marks did not improve. “The agreement was made together with parents and learners in January, and they have been kept informed throughout, as confirmed on social media.” Mauchline adds that matric balls are regarded as extra-curricular activities, and for this reason it’s considered to be a matter between matrics, parents and the school.

But some ouers feel it’s unfair towards those pupils who worked hard and achieved good marks. UPSET: Ouers of pupils with top results Bronwyn Paulse said: “I do not blame the school for cancelling; school work and studies are much more important. However, for the kids who did well it’s a sticky situation because now they need to suffer as well... Why not give a function to those who passed?” Muneeba Carelson believes the school could have been more transparent while Akeelah Meniers agrees, and says her mother is one of the parents who already spent money on the ball.