“Blade Runner” Oscar Pistorius could taste freedom by this weekend. The parole board will on Friday yet again consider whether to place Pistorius on parole.

If freed, the paralympian will stay at the Waterkloof, Pretoria, mansion of his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, where he is expected to serve his parole. Pistorius’s lawyer, Conrad Dormehl, on Tuesday confirmed to Independent Media that the parole board would hear Pistorius’ application. He could not say, however, when Pistorius would be released if the board did decide he was eligible for parole after being imprisoned for the 2013 murder of girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp in 2016.

The former athlete is serving his sentence at Atteridgeville Prison, west of Pretoria, where he celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday. This is the second time the parole board is meeting this year to decide Pistorius’ fate. At the end of February, the board decided he had not yet served all his time and that it would revisit his parole bid in March next year.

This verdict was delivered on the same day as the parole board hearing. Dormehl says Pistorius’s fate was in the hands of the parole board and it was impossible to predict the outcome, or when the decision would be announced. Dormehl said Pistorius was eligible for parole on March 21 this year.