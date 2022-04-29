Strandfontein residents are threatening to take action against a suspected killer cop from Piketberg if he is granted bail and allowed to live in their community for the duration of his trial. This was heard at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday as former sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit returned for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Makka, 36, is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public, and handling of a firearm while under the influence, for the events which led up to the death of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise. VICTIM: Nastasha Booise The 30-year-old was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka. Her family revealed he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

It was revealed that Makka shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media. Makka has since hired top criminal attorney William Booth to defend him. Strandfontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Sandy Schuter, took the stand on Thursday where she told the court that residents were upset about his bail bid as they were not consulted.

OPPOSED: Sandy Schuter National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the accused provided his brother’s residential address in Strandfontein if he is granted bail. “She told the court that she consulted her community after learning about the possible relocation of Smit. She used various social media platforms to consult with the community,” Ntabazalila says. “They decided to start an online petition to oppose bail and to tell the court that Smit was not allowed to come to their area.

“The memorandum has to date 400 signatures. She told the court that some residents submitted letters which she brought to the court.” ATTEND: Protesters outside Piketberg Magistrates’ Court He said Sandy told the court that Makka’s face had been plastered all over the media and he would not be able to hide. She added that Strandfontein had “become a dumping ground” and that threats had been levelled against him.

“She told the court that she leads the protests and the community tries to keep things civil but she cannot control those people who come from outside the community. “She told Advocate Portia Chauke that she hasn’t received any threats against the accused on pen and paper but she has heard residents making threats over the planned move into their area. “She further told Advocate Chauke that she understands the community’s concerns and frustrations but she will not stand for violence in her community,” said Ntabazalila.