Police say the search for kidnapped businessman Ismail Rajah is still on while no ransom demands have been received yet.

Last Tuesday, men wielding AK-47 rifles snatched the 69-year-old from his car outside his business premises in Parow Valley.

Crime fighter Hanif Loonat has confirmed that Rajah was taken outside his Good Hope Construction offices in Joubert Street.

Police say the elderly businessman was sitting in his white Porsche Cayenne at about 11am when two armed men approached and dragged him from the larney car before bundling him into their Audi Q7.

Loonat, who was with the devastated family of Rajah on Wednesday, told the Daily Voice: “There is a trend of business people being kidnapped. And this doesn’t look like normal fly-by-night type of kidnappers, these are professionals.

“There were eight or nine people who took him, they were heavily armed and there were various cars used. They ambushed him before he got out of his car.”

He said yesterday that there has been no contact or demands for ransom thus far: “There has been no ransom request yet.”

Western Cape provincial organised crime detectives are on the case, and yesterday police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Rajah was still gone while no arrests have been made yet.

“There are no new developments the investigation into the matter continues,” he says.

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

